Monroe County Nabs One, Hunts Another

ABERDEEN (WCBI) – One burglar is busted and the search continues for another. Monroe County deputies have charged 36 year old Rhonda Gail Tubb of Hamilton with breaking and entering.

She is currently being held in the Monroe County Detention Center. Monroe investigators are looking for an Aberdeen man to join her in jail.

Deputies are looking for information on where 25 year old Kentrell Gardner is located. Gardner is wanted for a series of home burglaries in both Monroe and Clay Counties. If you know where he is you can call the Monroe County Sheriff or Crimestoppers.