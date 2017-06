MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Charles Jones.

Jones is from the Wren area but is currently on probation with MDOC and living on County road 980 in Tupelo, MS.

He is wanted for the June 2nd theft of a truck and tools at a business in Prairie, MS in Monroe County.

He stole a Ford F-350 truck along with welder/generator and a commercial air compressor.

The truck was located at a church in Pontotoc County on June 5th.