Moore Formally Requests Review Of Mayoral Race Results

STARKVILLE (WCBI) – Starkville mayoral candidate Johnny Moore wants to look over the ballots and boxes from Tuesday’s runoff election.

The Moore campaign Friday filed a formal request to examine the ballots , boxes and absentee ballots. Moore’s attorney William Starks says of particular interest are two absentee ballots disallowed by Democratic Municipal election committee. Starks says it is their belief those should have been counted so a complete count of all ballots is being requested. That review is currently set for next Friday. Results certified Thursday shows Lynn Spruill with a 6 vote victory in the race.

