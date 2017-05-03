More rain means more worry in flooded parts of Midwest

A bobcat moves a pile of sandbags to be stacked on South Central Avenue in Eureka, Mo., to protect businesses from the rising floodwater of the Meramec River on Monday, May 1, 2017. Torrential rain caused Missouri waterways to burst their banks over the weekend forcing hundreds of road closures and causing people to take precautions against possible flooding. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

(AP) — Flooded areas of the Midwest are bracing for another round of heavy rain, the last thing they need with rivers in several places at or near record levels.

Heavy rain last weekend resulted in a sudden rise in rivers in Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas. After a couple of days of calm weather, forecasters expect 2 inches of rain or more in parts of the same hard-hit areas Wednesday through Thursday.

Missouri has gotten the worst of it so far. Five people have died in Missouri flooding, and several towns have sustained damage. Along the Meramec River in suburban St. Louis, thousands of sandbags are protecting about 50 homes and several businesses in Eureka, and a levee is bulging at the seams in nearby Valley Park, where many residents have evacuated.

St. Louis County officials say 200 homes along the Meramec have been damaged and another 1,500 are potentially in harm’s way.

Hundreds of roads are closed across the three states, including a 57-mile stretch of Interstate 44 from central to southern Missouri, and a 23-mile stretch in suburban St. Louis. A portion of Interstate 55 in St. Louis County was scheduled to close before daybreak Wednesday, due to flooding on the Meramec.

The nation’s biggest rivers are flooding, too. Significant flooding is forecast by the end of the week on the Mississippi River south of St. Louis at towns such as Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Cairo, Illinois. Several points on the Missouri River in eastern Missouri will see water 10 feet above flood stage or higher by the end of the week.

In Arkansas, parts of the small town Pocahontas are evacuated as the flooded Black River rises toward an expected record crest on Thursday.

In Illinois, much of the central and southern parts of the state are under flood warnings. Two southern Illinois counties, Jackson and Franklin, declared disasters due to flood damage.