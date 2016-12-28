Mother Of Jacksonville State Football Coach Found Dead

ASHVILLE, Ala. (AP) – The body of the missing mother of Jacksonville State University head football coach John Grass has been found in pond near her home.

Multiple news outlets report that the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office says 78-year-old Virginia Duggar Grass was found dead in a pond about three-quarters of a mile from her home.

She went missing sometime between Sunday night and early Monday.

Odenville police announced her disappearance Monday morning, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Monday night issued a new alert. Authorities said Virginia Grass had dementia.

John Grass said in a statement on Twitter that his mother loved her family, community and church. She served 35 years as a bus driver.