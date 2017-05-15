Mother Pleads Guilty In Toddler’s Death

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – The mother of an Attala County toddler pleaded guilty Monday to a murder charge.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail says then-27-year-old Tami Mann is facing 35 years in prison, receiving a 40-year sentence with five years suspended after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in Winston County court.

Her 18-month-old daughter Jasmine Irwin died in 2015, suffering a fractured skull, bruises and burns to her feet. Shortly after the child’s death, relatives say Mann told them the child fell.

Mann and the child’s father, Jasper Irwin, have four children together. Family members said in 2015 that the other three children are in foster care.