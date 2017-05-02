Mother Talks About Her Daughter’s Life and Legacy

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – As the Starkville community continues to mourn the loss of 12-year-old Mariah Isaacs, her mother is sharing memories and urging young people to speak up. Mariah’s mother says her daughter took her own life Friday.

Leoneda Carpenter says losing her daughter is a pain that surpasses any she has ever felt, but vows to use her memory to shine a light on what she believes led to her death: bullying.

Funeral services for Mariah Isaacs will be Saturday at 2:00pm at Calvary Baptist Church in Starkville.