Move To Learn Coach Visits Local School

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A health initiative that is fun for students and beneficial for teachers stops in Starkville.

The “Move to Learn” exercise videos are giving children a brief brain break to get in some physical activity.

The star of the videos, Coach Larry Calhoun, visited Henderson Ward Stewart Wednesday.

He demonstrated some moves from the videos and talked to students about the importance of developing health habits when it comes to eating right and exercising.

Teachers who have used the video say they’ve noticed improvements in their students’ concentration and grades.

