Movie Money Making Problems In Mississippi

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Ellisville police have warned merchants and others not to accept $100 bills printed with the words “MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY.”

The statement is printed on the front just to the right of Ben Franklin’s forehead, and across the top of the back, just after the numeral 100.

Detective Scott Wuertz said Tuesday that the warning on the department’s Facebook page was posted last week after a couple of merchants took the bills as real money. He says there haven’t been any reports since then.

The Facebook message quotes Chief Bill Russell as describing the bill as one of the best counterfeits he has ever seen.

Wuertz says he has since learned that the bills are available over the internet.