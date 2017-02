JACKSON (WCBI) – The Mississippi Senate has passed a bill preventing sanctuary cities in the state.

Senators voted 32-16 to forbid any county, city, university of junior college from creating a safe place for immigrants. The proposed law would also forbid any of the groups from refusing to supply the immigration status of any person to a federal agency if asked. The measure does not define any penalty for violating the sanctuary city status. The bill now goes to the house.