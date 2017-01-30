MSU Gauging Impact Of Executive Order On International Students

MISSISSIPPI STATE (WCBI) – Mississippi State University officials are monitoring this weekends presidential order impacting travel to and from certain parts of the worlde. MSU says it has 80 students enrolled from 7 countires named in President Donald Trump’s executive order. Below is the statement released today by MSU President Mark Keenum

Mississippi State University is Mississippi’s leading research university. MSU’s research prowess has attracted a significant number of international students enrolled in both graduate and undergraduate studies – representing 88 countries. The quality of our research has also attracted leading faculty members and researchers from across the global community of scholars.

MSU’s international and multicultural students, faculty, and researchers represent a very significant positive economic impact on the state. More than that, their presence at MSU enhances every aspect of the university community. We value and appreciate all members of the MSU community.

As I have stated on numerous occasions, MSU’s core values of diversity, inclusion, tolerance, and safety for all – regardless their country of origin – do not waver or change.

The recent Presidential Executive Orders impacting immigrant and non-immigrant visa holders from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen and suspending refugee admissions have created uncertainty and anxiety among valued members of our university community – as across the nation.

MSU is taking appropriate steps to support and assist our international students, faculty, staff and researchers as these issues evolve. We expect more clarity to come as these issues are more fully considered. The MSU administration is closely monitoring these matters to see how our university community is impacted – and we will provide appropriate assistance for impacted MSU community members.