MSU Remembers Fallen Track Team Member

MSU RELEASE

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State senior runner Kaelin Kersh of the Bulldog women’s track and field team was killed in an automobile accident in Starkville early Sunday morning. She was 22.

“I will always remember Kaelin by her incredible smile,” MSU track and field coach Steve Dudley said. “Kaelin always had a positive attitude and this was contagious to everyone around her. Kaelin was a member of the most successful era of women’s track and field at Mississippi State and that was largely due to the tight bond between her and her teammates. We all loved her, and Kaelin will remain in our hearts forever. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Kersh family and to the other families involved.”

“The entire Mississippi State family mourns the tragic loss of Kaelin,” MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Kaelin’s family, friends, teammates and coaches . We will be here to provide support and comfort to her family and teammates during the grieving process.”

Kersh, a native of Pearl, Miss., was a contributor in the Bulldogs’ distance events and relays. She helped capture the distance medley relay at the 2016 Alabama Relays. During the 2017 indoor season, Kersh was a member of the DMR and 4×400 relay teams.

Funeral arrangements are pending.