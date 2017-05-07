MSU Track Team Member Dies In Early Sunday Crash

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY (WCBI) – A senior member of the Mississippi State Women’s track team is dead following an early morning crash.

22 year Kaelin Kersh of Pearl died in the accident which happened at 1:22 this morning . The wreck took place at the intersection of Highway 182 and Old Mayhew Road near Clayton Village. WCBI has confirmed a MHP patrol car was involved in the accident but no other details on the crash are available at this time. The MHP plans to release more information later today as does the MSU Athletics Department.

Kersh was a middle distance runner and ran as part of relay teams for MSU . She was a state champion in high school and the daughter of George Kersh one of Mississippi’s all time best high school cross country performers.

She had just graduated from MSU Friday. WCBI will have the latest on the story as it becomes available.