Murder Charges Filed Against 16 Year Old

TUPELO (WCBI) – A Tupelo 16 year old is facing murder charges in connection with a Friday slaying in the city.

Keithan Griffin is accused of shooting 19 year old Daiquarrius Pounds to death on Shonda Circle Friday afternoon.   Griffin has been held in the Lee County Detention Center after surrendering to police on the scene.   His bond was set at $1,000,000 Monday.   The victim and the suspect were friends and share a history.

Daiquarrius Pounds
Pounds is one of 7 people who were arrested in December for a shooting at Theron Nichols Park in South Tupelo.   Griffin is the victim who was left paralyzed in the wake of that December shooting.   Tupelo Police are not saying if that is a motive in the Friday murder.

