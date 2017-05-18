Murder Suspect Implicates Himself In Crime

TUPELO (WCBI) – The man charged in Sunday’s slaying of his mother is not denying his role in the death.

During a Thursday afternoon bond hearing Antonio Gladney told a justice court judge he was not in his right mind due to drugs and wanted to make bond in order to “make things right with his family”. Gladney did not specifically confess to killing his mother . Lee County investigators say Molly Gladney was beaten to death inside her County Road 54 home. Sheriff Jim Johnson says Gladney used a bouquet of roses to entice his mother to let him in her home. Bond for Antonio Gladney is set at $5 million.