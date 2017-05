JACKSON (WCBI) – The suspect in a march murder in Lafayette County is now behind bars. U.S. Marshals arrested 27 year old Chris Paten Wednesday in Jackson.

Paten has been on the run since March 9th. That’s the day he is accused of shooting 31 year old Kenya Hill in the Britney Woods area of Lafayette County. Paten is being taken to Oxford to face an initial appearance in the case.