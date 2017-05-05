Mystery Illness Sweeps Through College Baseball Tourney Teams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say dozens of athletes and coaches from across the South have been sickened at a college baseball tournament in Alabama, and the cause is a mystery.



Blue Mountain College is among the teams from Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee fighting the illness.

WSFA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2pd25JI ) that the athletes and coaches were competing at a tournament in Montgomery, Alabama, when they fell ill.

State health officials say they’ve confirmed 25 and 30 reports of gastrointestinal illness with symptoms including nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. They said some of those sickened had to go to emergency rooms.

Southern States Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Hall said each of eight teams has at least one or multiple players or coaches affected.

The conference’s championship tournament is scheduled to continue through Saturday.