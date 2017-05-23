Neighbor charged in Ohio fire that killed 5 kids, 2 adults

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Investigators in Ohio have charged a neighbor with setting a house fire that killed two adults and five children last week.

Akron police say they charged 58-year-old Stanley Ford with aggravated murder and arson on Tuesday.

A possible motive in the May 15 fire isn’t clear. Police wouldn’t release any other details about the investigation.

Ford was taken into custody Tuesday.

A medical examiner says all seven in the home died of smoke inhalation.

The victims were a 35-year-old man, his 38-year-old partner and their five children. The oldest child was 14 while the youngest was just 1.

Authorities last week searched several houses in Akron near the fire-ravaged home.

Share:

Related News

1 min ago
0 Comments for this article
8 people now seated on jury in Bill Cosby’s sex assault case
Read More»
1 min ago
0 Comments for this article
Slain student honored at ceremony where he was to graduate
Read More»
2 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Mississippi accused of unequal schooling for black students
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup