New Albany Man Jailed In Amory On Possession Charges

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A New Albany man is jailed on Amory on drug and firearm charges.

David Irvin, 32, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a felon.

On June 1, Amory Police officers were called about a man, now identified as Irvin, acting suspiciously on Hatley Road.

They caught up with Irvin on Tschudi Road, and a search found him in possession of meth and a gun.

Irvin’s bond was set at $15,000.00 by a Justice Court judge. He is currently in the Amory Jail.