LOWNDES COUNTY (WCBI) – The new budget bill heading to the president is a boon for the Golden Triangle and North MissisSIppi.



Senator Thad Cochran says the spending bill sets aside 187 million dollars to buy 28 Lakota Helicopters. Those helicopters are built her in Columbus by Airbus. The 28 helicopters will be sent to Fort Rucker to support pilot training. Other money in the bill includes 19 million to continue unmanned aircraft system development. Some of that work takes part at MSU.