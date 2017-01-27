New Casino Slated For Central Mississippi

CHOCTAW (WCBI) – A new casino should be up and running within a year.

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Tribal Council voted Friday to okay a new gaming complex in Leake County. The 35,800 square foot casino will be built in the Red Water community just north of Carthage. Current plans call for the Red Water Casino to have 500 slot machines, 10 table games along with dining choices. The council projects the casino will create 200 jobs. Red Water is located about 100 miles from Columbus but puts gaming within an hour of Jackson.