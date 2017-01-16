New Education Funding Plan Unveiled

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

JACKSON ( WCBI) – The proposed reworking of Mississippi’s education funding proposal is now public.

edbuild-logo

The consulting group EdBuild is briefing lawmakers today on what if feels is a more feasible and equitable funding plan.  The EdBuild model would provide money based on distridt enrollment rather than daily attendance.  The new formula would increase per pupil spending around $150 per student with all districts contributing to the state education spending.   Follow the link below to read the full report and recommendations.

 

final-edbuild-recommendation

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

news-default1-old
43 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Wet Week in Store
Read More»
news-default1-old
47 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Afternoon Weather Update
Read More»
wcbi-news-logo-for-web
51 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
West Point Honors Dr. King’s Legacy
Read More»
﻿
More News»