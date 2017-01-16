New Education Funding Plan Unveiled

JACKSON ( WCBI) – The proposed reworking of Mississippi’s education funding proposal is now public.

The consulting group EdBuild is briefing lawmakers today on what if feels is a more feasible and equitable funding plan. The EdBuild model would provide money based on distridt enrollment rather than daily attendance. The new formula would increase per pupil spending around $150 per student with all districts contributing to the state education spending. Follow the link below to read the full report and recommendations.

final-edbuild-recommendation