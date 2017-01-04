Video: New Elementary School Opens Its Doors In The New Year

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI)-Students, faculty, and staff at Caledonia Elementary School rang in the new year with a new school.

After almost two years of construction being done to the school, students and teachers are now able to begin classes in the new facility.

Excitement filled the hallways as students and teachers are still overwhelmed with their new school.

“You can ask my husband I didn’t sleep the first two nights because I was so excited about coming and seeing the kids reactions,” said Melissa Chance, fifth grade teacher Caledonia Elementary School.

“It’s just in a new location and it makes people feel better about coming here,” said Austin Logan, fourth grader at at Caledonia Elementary School.

With the new building also comes new additions for students to enjoy as well.

“We’ve got a good cafeteria to eat in, and good rooms to go and learn in,” Logan described.

That along with new technology and more classroom space for teachers and students.

“Here we have updated interactive boards,” said Roger Hill, school principal. “We’ve got two really nice computer labs which we didn’t have there and we have two music rooms, two art rooms.”

The elementary school also has different colored hallways to help direct students where their classrooms are located.

“I can’t believe it’s ours, I can’t believe it’s a part of the Lowndes County School District.” said Chance.

This is Chance’s first year teaching at Caledonia Elementary school. After having a limited about of space in the old building, Chance said she’s thrilled about finally having her own classroom again.

“Our classrooms are state of the art,” she explained. “Everyone has room, our tutoring students have their own room, our special education students have their own room.”

“Whereas in the other building we didn’t have that,” Hill recalled. “We had to share rooms, we had people who didn’t have room.”

While everyone is still ecstatic and enjoying the newness of the building, faulty members are hoping it’ll also serve as a motivational tool for students to work even harder.

“I think they realize that everybody is putting their interest out front and putting an emphasis on their education,” said Hill.

Right now..their biggest problem is afternoon traffic congestion where parents are coming to pick up their kids…

Faculty members say they’re currently working on a plan to help make things go more smoothly.