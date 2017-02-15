New Lee Jail Location Restrictions Could Be Lifted

JACKSON (WCBI) The Mississippi House has passed a bill that would let Lee County build a new jail anywhere in the county.


Sheriff Jim Johnson and Supervisors are in the early stages of talks about possibly building a new jail. One big snag . Current state law requires a jail to be built within a mile of the courthouse. The problem is there is not a suitable plot of land large enough for a new jail available in downtown Tupelo. State representatives today passed a bill giving Lee County the option of locating the jail anywhere in the county. The measure now goes to the Senate for approval

