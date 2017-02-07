New Rules For Roads Moving Ahead In Legislature

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Buckle up and drive right: The Mississippi House is advancing two bills to further regulate behavior on the roads.

The House voted Tuesday to pass House Bill 539 , requiring all back-seat passengers to wear seat belts. Current state law requires seatbelts for people in the front seat, and small children in the back.

The House also passed House Bill 511 , setting a fine of $5 to $50 for people who drive slowly in the left lane of a highway.

Republican Rep. Cory Wilson of Madison says he has heard from people who are exasperated by other drivers who linger in the left lane. The proposal would cover four-lane highways, not those with two lanes only.

Both bills travel to the Senate for more work.