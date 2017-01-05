New Year, Higher Gas Prices

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippians are ringing in the new year with higher gas prices.

Mississippigasprices.com says, on average, folks are paying about $2.14 a gallon in the state.

That’s up seven cents since Christmas day.

One month ago, we were paying about $1.98 a gallon.

Gasbuddy.com estimates U.S. motorists will pay $52 million more at the pump, compared to last year.

The site says a number of factors are playing into its 2017 Fuel Price Outlook, which says there will be a hike in gas prices this year. ( http://fuelinsights.gasbuddy.com/Content/docs/2017fueloutlook.pdf )

Some of the factors include a new administration in the White House, possible tax changes, weather events, and Middle East volatility.