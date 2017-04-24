Nice and Comfortable Monday.

TODAY: Nice and comfortable. Starting off mostly cloudy with clouds decreasing through the day. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows around 50.

TOMORROW: Lots of sunshine and warmer. Highs in the low 80s. Mainly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

WEDS-THURS: Highs in the mid 80s Wednesday afternoon under partly cloudy skies. A cold front approaches from the west overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning, bringing the chance for thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong. Overnight lows in the low 60s Wednesday night. Thursday, thunderstorms likely before 9 AM, then mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

FRI-SAT: Very warm both Friday and Saturday afternoons, with highs in the upper 80s. An isolated storm or two is possible each day.

SUNDAY: Another cold front pushes in from the west, triggering thunderstorms. While there are still many details up in the air, severe weather looks possible on Sunday with this setup. We will keep you up to date on this as the forecast becomes a bit more clear. Highs on Sunday reach the low 80s.