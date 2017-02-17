Nice Friday; Showers Saturday.

TODAY: A pleasant day for the area. Highs right around 70, with ample sunshine. Winds south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cool, with increasing clouds. A shower or two possible late in the evening. Rain chances grow after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Isolated to scattered showers in the morning, then a stray shower possible in the afternoon. Otherwise mostly cloudy. Chance of rain around 30%. Rainfall amounts for where rain does fall generally below 0.25″. Clearing overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Warmer weather sticks around with highs in the 70s each day. A low end rain chance returns Tuesday/Wednesday, but it doesn’t appear to be a widespread or heavy rain event.