Nice Friday; Warm Weekend.

TODAY: A cold evening gives way to lots of sunshine and warmer weather. Highs in the mid 60s. Southerly winds at 5 mph in the early morning becoming 10-15 mph in the mid morning.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds overnight and mild. Southerly winds at 7-14 mph. Overnight lows in the upper 40s.

WEEKEND: A warm weekend in store. A good bit of cloud cover both Saturday and Sunday as a front approaches. Chance for a shower or two both days but overall rain chances remain fairly low. Highs on both days in the 70s. Saturday night’s low around 60.

NEXT WEEK: Cold front finally pushes through Sunday evening. Behind the front, highs back in the 50s and lows in the 30s. A slight chance for rain remains Monday, primarily for the morning hours, and another low end rain chance emerges again on Wednesday.