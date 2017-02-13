Nice Start to Work Week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy at times with a north wind at 7-12 mph. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds becoming calmer in the evening. Overnight lows in the upper 30s.

TOMORROW: Sunny to start, but becoming cloudy in the afternoon and evening ahead of our next system. Highs in the low 60s. Scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm become possible after 6 PM. Widespread showers with a few embedded thunderstorms overnight. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm before noon, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Overnight becoming clear, lows below the freezing mark in the low 30s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Warming trend to round out the work week. Highs in the mid to upper 60s both days, with ample sunshine.

WEEKEND: Warm again for the weekend. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s both days under skies with more clouds than sun. Some model data has indicated a slight rain chance, but for now confidence is not high enough to include in the official forecast yet.