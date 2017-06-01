Nightclub massacre bodycam video documents officer response

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Newly released video from bodycams on officers responding to a mass shooting at a Florida gay nightclub shows shattered glass inside the club, the sounds of automatic gunfire and an officer shouting, “Come out with your hands up or you will die!”

The videos were released Wednesday to ABC News (http://abcn.ws/2qBUFRA), the Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2rlx6hf) and the newspaper’s news partner, Fox 35.

The 11 hours of video show Pulse patrons running from the club and officers shouting, “Just go!” as they direct them across the street.

Forty-nine patrons were killed during last June’s massacre and dozens more were injured in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Gunman Omar Mateen was killed in a shootout with officers after a three-hour standoff. He had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.




