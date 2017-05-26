NMHS And United Healthcare End Payment Dispute

TUPELO, Miss. (RELEASE) – North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) and UnitedHealthcare have renewed their in-network relationship for employer-sponsored and individual plans, as well as the State’s MississippiCAN and CHIP Medicaid programs. The new 3-year agreement ensures UnitedHealthcare plan participants will have uninterrupted access to NMHS facilities, physicians and clinic locations. This resolves the outstanding questions about past claims.

Shane Spees, North Mississippi Health Services president and CEO, said: “We are pleased the dispute is resolved and behind us now. The silver lining of our dispute is that each of us has learned much about the other’s organization through the experience, all of which has led to a strengthened relationship between our organizations and a clear, common objective going forward – to ensure access to care of the highest quality and efficiency. The renewed relationship between UHC and NMHS will further support NMHS’ mission to continuously improve the health of the people in our region.”

NMHS serves more than 730,000 people in select areas of Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee with headquarters in Tupelo. In over 135 locations, NMHS provides access to care in 50 medical specialties, including, but not limited to: cardiology, cancer treatment, neonatology, neurosurgery, pulmonology, physical rehabilitation, chemical dependency and other specialized surgeries.

“North Mississippi Health Services is an important part of the community,” said Joe Ochipinti, CEO of UnitedHealthcare’s commercial health plan in Mississippi. “I appreciate that our two organizations were able to come together and reach a solution that will maintain our longstanding relationship and keep our focus on supporting the health care needs of the patients we collectively serve.”

In Mississippi, UnitedHealthcare serves more than 600,000 people enrolled in individual, employer-sponsored and Medicaid health plans, with a network of over 100 hospitals and more than 9,600 physicians and other care providers statewide.