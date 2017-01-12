No. 4 Mississippi State Matches Best Start in School History with Thursday Win

(Photo Courtesy: Blake Williams & Kelly Price, MSU Athletics)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI/AP) — Teaira McCowan scored a career-high 25 points, Victoria Vivians added 21 and No. 4 Mississippi State cruised to an 82-49 victory over Florida on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-7 McCowan made her first 12 shots from the field before finally missing in the fourth quarter. She finished 12 of 13 and added five rebounds and two blocked shots.

The Bulldogs (18-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) tied a school record for most wins without a loss to start a season, matching their previous mark set during the 2014-15 season.

Mississippi State never trailed, jumping to a 24-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. McCowan, a sophomore, scored 10 points in the second quarter as Mississippi State pulled away to a 48-22 halftime lead.

Florida (9-8, 0-4) struggled with turnovers, giving the ball up 27 times. Delicia Washington led the Gators with 17 points.

BIG PICTURE

Florida: The Gators have struggled to start SEC play, losing four straight. Florida was simply overmatched by Mississippi State, especially inside, where the Bulldogs scored pretty much at will.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs’ 18th straight win wasn’t particularly difficult. Mississippi State continues its march to a showdown with No. 5 South Carolina on Jan. 23.

UP NEXT

Florida: The Gators return home to play Texas A&M on Sunday.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs host rival Mississippi on Monday.