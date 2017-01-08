No. 4 MSU Women Make History with First Win at Tennessee

(Photo Courtesy: Kelly Price, MSU Athletics)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCBI/MSU Athletics) – One had to assume when the Mississippi State women’s basketball team won for the first time at Thompson-Boling Arena, it was not going to be easy.

However, the fourth-ranked Bulldogs were ready to make history Sunday afternoon and did just that.

Blair Schaefer hit a critical go-ahead 3-point basket in the final minutes as MSU knocked off Tennessee 74-64 in a marquee Southeastern Conference matchup played before a crowd of 8,553.

After beating Tennessee for the first time in program history last season, the Bulldogs made it three straight over the Lady Volunteers Sunday afternoon. The victory was State’s first in 16 series meetings in Knoxville.

“That was one heck of a basketball game,” MSU head coach Vic Schaefer said. “We were hoping for a dogfight because that is our mentality. You have to be tough, physical in this league. We had to come out ready to play. We weren’t quite ready to open but boy, did we answer.

“I could not be prouder of my point guard (Morgan William). What a competitor. I’m so proud of (Teaira McCowan) also. She had 14 points, 9 rebounds against one of the best players in the country, Mercedes Russell. If you don’t see us play often, you saw what is in our kids’ chest plate today. It’s toughness, a competitive fire. They are competitors. We practice harder than anyone else in the country. Our kids are made for these kinds of moments.”

MSU improved to 17-0 overall and 3-0 in league play, while Tennessee fell to 10-5 and 2-1. The Bulldogs can match the school record for victories to start a season by knocking off Florida Thursday night at home.

The Bulldogs also matched the school record for road wins in a season with their eighth this season.

Morgan William topped 20 points for the third time this season with 21 points, matching her best-career output in a league contest. William gave her team a spark early by scoring 11 of those points in the first quarter. Victoria Vivians added 20 points and Teaira McCowan notched her SEC career best with 14 points.

Still, the biggest shot of the game may have belonged to Schaefer. After hitting two critical fourth-quarter 3-pointers in a 59-51 road win over Arkansas, the junior guard was back at it again as her trey gave the Bulldogs the lead for good at 64-62 with 2:39 left.

McCowan then had a critical blocked shot and scored on the other end for a 66-62 lead. Clutch steals by Breanna Richardson and Vivians followed. The Bulldogs hit four free throws to stretch the lead to 70-62.

Tennessee enjoyed three six-point leads in the first quarter. William was doing her part offensively to keep her team in the contest. MSU scored the final five points of the first quarter to trail 20-19 after one quarter.

Vivians began to heat up in the second quarter. The Maroon and White played one of their best quarters of the year in the second, outscoring the Lady Vols 22-14 to take a 41-34 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs held four seven-point leads in the third quarter, including a 51-44 push after a layup from McCowan with 2:35 left. A 3-pointer by William as the quarter expired gave the Bulldogs a 54-48 lead.

MSU had buzzer-beating baskets to end each of the first three quarters.

Tennessee closed within one twice early in the fourth quarter but did not take its only lead of the quarter until 3:04 mark. Schaefer answered on the other end and the Bulldogs eased to victory from there.

“I am really proud of my kids answering the bell today,” Schaefer said. “We have some much respect for (Tennessee coach) Holly (Warlick) and her program. Our depth is so huge. Tennessee had won six in a row. They just had gone on the road and won at Kentucky. We had seven turnovers – three in the first half and four in the second half – boy that was huge.”

For the contest, the Bulldogs hit 26 of 70 shots from the field (37.1 percent), 6 of 20 shots from 3-point range (30.0 percent) and 16 of 21 shots from the foul line (76.2 percent). The Lady Volunteers hit 17 of 55 shots from the field (30.9 percent), 0 of 6 shots from 3-point range (0 percent) and 30 of 35 shots from the foul line (85.7 percent).

Tennessee held a 48-39 rebounding advantage. The Bulldogs had 10 assists and seven turnovers, while the Lady Volunteers had six assists and 17 turnovers.

Tennessee received 25 points from Diamond DeShields, 17 points from Mercedes Russell and 12 points from Jaime Nared. Russell had a double-double as she added a team-high 14 rebounds.

The Bulldogs now return to the Humphrey Coliseum for a pair of nationally-televised conference battles. MSU will face Florida at 8 p.m. Thursday and Ole Miss on Monday, Jan. 16. Both games will be shown nationally on the SEC Network.

Before MSU returns to action, fans can enjoy another great Hail State Hoops Luncheon Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in Mize Pavilion. Cost is $12 and fans can RSVP by calling (662) 325-0198 or emailing dbrown@athletics.msstate.edu.