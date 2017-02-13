No Children Injured In Bus Crash, One Driver In Critical Condition

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The driver of a car that collided with a school bus Monday morning in Oktibbeha County is in critical condition at a Tupelo hospital.

The crash happened at Highway 12 and Wilson Road, about 5:50 AM.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Spokesman MSgt Criss Turnipseed says the 1995 Ford Mustang driven by Joe Baber, 57, of Ackerman attempted to pass the bus as it was turning left onto Wilson Road.

Three children on the bus and its driver were not injured.

Central Oktibbeha Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

At 10 AM a spokeswoman at North Mississippi Medical Center told Baber was still being treated in the emergency room.

MHP continues to investigate the crash.