North Mississippi Medical Center Looking To Recruit More Registered Nurses To The Area

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)-A local healthcare organization is working to recruit more nurses to the area to be a part of its system.

North Mississippi Medical Center held an open house job fair for registered nurses on Thursday.

Upcoming nursing graduates, as well as experienced nurses, all came out to meet and greet nurse managers about job opportunities.

There are openings for full-time, part-time and short-term job positions.

NMMC tells WCBI The need for registered nurses is particularly great here in Mississippi.

“Overall throughout the country we’re suffering a nursing shortage, and even in MS we’re shorter than a lot of other states,” said Dawn Hall, director of nursing support at NMMC. “In Mississippi we have about one nurse for every 100 population in our state, and In some states, they’re a little bit better staffed with nurses. It’s one for every 10 people in the state.”

North Mississippi Medical Center said they plan on making the job fairs a regular event.