North Mississippi Native Stabbed To Death Near Vicksburg

VICKSBURG (WCBI) – A Union County native is dead after a weekend stabbing in Warren County. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says 53 year old Tracey Bailey of Jackson was found dead in a camper around 5 Sunday morning.

The suspect in the case, 38 year old James Massey, Junior, was located in a vehicle near the camper and a knife believed to be the murder weapon was recovered.  Deputies had been called to the scene earlier to investigate a fight at that address.

Tracey Bailey grew up in Union County and was a 1983 East Union High graduate.   The sheriff says Bailey was a long haul truck driver who often stayed at the campsite when not on the road.

 

 

