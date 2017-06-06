VIDEO: North Mississippi Verizon Stores Burglarized

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Booneville police are calling on the public to help after burglaries at several north Mississippi Verizon stores.

Surveillance video was released by Booneville police on Tuesday.

In the video you can see a person throw something through a window and run inside. Several items were taken.

Booneville police say stores in Corinth and New Albany were also burglarized, in addition to the Booneville location.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1(800) 773-TIPS.

