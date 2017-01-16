Northeast Mississippi Realtors Help THS Band Exceed Its D.C. Fundraising Goal

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The Tupelo High School Band reaches and exceeds its goal of raising $100,000 for the trip of a lifetime.

The Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors and the Mississippi Board of Realtors donated $3,000 to the THS Band.

Next Friday, the band will represent the entire state, as they march in the inaugural parade , after Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

The band learned less than a month ago about the prestigious invitation.

“They’re representing Mississippi so as a statewide and regional organization we’re very proud of them and we wanted to support and help out any way we can,” said Keith Henley, with the Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors.

“It talks about the remarkable spirit of generosity of people of Tupelo and in Mississippi because we have had contributions come all the way from Jackson but a lions share of the money has come from the Tupelo community and very generous people like the realtors here in Mississippi have really stepped up and helped the students,” said THS Band Director Rick Murphy.

The THS band, along with chaperones, leave Tupelo next Wednesday night, and WCBI’s Allie Martin is going with them. He will be embedded with the band, and will show us what happens behind the scenes during the historic trip to the nation’s capital.