NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department detention officer finds herself on the other side of a locked up jail cell.

Tabatha Lott, 38, is charged with shoplifting.

She’s accused of taking less than $250 worth of merchandise from Belk in Columbus.

The charge is a misdemeanor.

Lott is out on bond.

Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree tells WCBI he is aware of the arrest and is determining what steps to take next.