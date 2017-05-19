Officer Honored As “Top Cop”

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Josh Campbell, from the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) was a recipient of the “Top Cop” award on Thursday, May 18, at the Mississippi Trade Mart.

A resident of Belden, Mississippi, Campbell first joined the Office of State Auditor, County Division in 2011 after graduating from Ole Miss. He later transferred to the Investigations Division.

Special Agent Campbell was assigned, among other cases, to a three-person team investigating public corruption in north Mississippi. The team identified over 600 potential criminal actions against one public official, and they received 259 indictments for this investigation alone.

The Top Cop program recognizes top law enforcement professionals in Mississippi. The annual awards program is sponsored by the Mississippi Center for Police and Sheriffs. Awards are given to officers representing state and metro area law enforcement agencies.