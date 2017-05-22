Ohio city braces again for police shooting trial

FILE- In this July 19, 2015, file photo, Ray Tensing arrives at court on the fourth day of jury deliberations in his murder trial, in Cincinnati. Prosecutors in Ohio say a T-shirt with a Confederate flag emblem worn by Tensing, a white police officer, under his uniform is relevant evidence for countering his claim that he feared for his life when he shot Sam DuBose, an unarmed black motorist. The defense says the T-shirt isn’t relevant, but could prejudice the jury. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(AP) — Prosecutors, attorneys and people across the Cincinnati region have had six months to analyze and debate the hung jury result in the murder trial of a white police officer charged with killing an unarmed black man.

They’ll soon find out whether a second trial will get a new result.

Prospective jurors will report Thursday for the retrial of ex-University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing in the July 19, 2015, shooting of Sam DuBose during a traffic stop.

City councilwoman Yvette Simpson says nearly everyone locally is invested in the case in some way. Trial Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) says it has “huge community implications.”

The case is among several nationally that have focused attention on how police deal with blacks and also the challenges prosecutors face gaining convictions.