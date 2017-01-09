Oktibbeha Justice Court Judge Injured In 3 Car Crash

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County judge is involved in a Sunday morning crash on Highway 25.

Justice Court Judge Larnzy Carpenter Jr. was involved in the three car accident.

MSgt Criss Turnipseed with the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol says it happened at the Highway 25 and Poor House Road intersection.

Investigators believe an eastbound car pulled out in front of a truck.

The pickup swerved to miss the car but still collided with it, then hit Carpenter’s car that was stopped at a stop sign.

Turnipseed says Carpenter was taken to OCH Regional Medical Center. His wife taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

No other injuries were reported.

MHP continues to investigate the crash.

Carpenter was taken to a Tupelo hospital and is now resting at home.