Ole Miss Buries South Alabama, Wins By 34

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Sebastian Saiz recorded his seventh double-double of the season, 23 points and 16 rebounds, and Mississippi had five players score in double figures Thursday night to defeat South Alabama 92-58.

DeAndre Burnett scored 21 points, Justas Furmanavicius had 13, Cullen Neal added 11 and Terence Davis had 10 points to lead Ole Miss (9-3).

The Rebels shot 29 of 59 (49 percent), including 8 of 22 from 3-point range, and outrebounded South Alabama 50-35.

Nick Stover and Georgi Boyanov led South Alabama (7-6) with 17 and 10 points, respectively.

The Jags trailed 46-26 at halftime and managed only 19-of-66 shooting (29 percent), including 5 of 23 from 3-point range.