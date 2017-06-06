Ole Miss Issues Latest Response To NCAA Investigation

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Ole Miss officials have released the university’s latest response to the NCAA Notice of Allegations.

In the 125 page response, the school responds with it’s details on each allegation that has been made.

While the school admits to multiple severe violations, Ole Miss officials said in the response that “the University disagrees with the enforcement staff’s interpretation of the evidence or its sufficiency.”

Ole Miss levied punishment against the football program back in February, implementing a one-year postseason ban as well as double-digit reduction of scholarships and disassociation from involved boosters.

Click the line below to read the Ole Miss’ latest response in its entirety:

350437921-2017-University-of-Mississippi-Response-to-NOA-Redacted