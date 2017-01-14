Ole Miss Offense Struggles In Loss To South Carolina

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Chris Silva scored a career high 16 points and tied his best with 11 rebounds to lead South Carolina to a 67-56 win over Mississippi on Saturday night.

The Gamecocks (14-3, 4-0 Southeastern) are off to their best league start since the 1997 team, which won South Carolina’s only SEC regular season title.

PJ Dozier added 16 points for the Gamecocks, who never trailed despite missing 10 straight shots at one point in the first half.

But the Rebels (10-7, 1-4) were shooting just as poorly and turning the ball over more. And when Ole Miss went the final 4:06 of the first half without a point, the Gamecocks lead grew from 25-20 to 34-20 at the break.

Mississippi was missing its leading scorer, Deandre Burnett, who sat on the bench with a boot on his leg. The junior averages 18 points a game. Cullen Neal led Mississippi with 12 points.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

ee6bcd210afe461ba6b285ce5cdcd192
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: Prentiss County Basketball Tournament Championship Highlights
Read More»
614fc5d5971f4186929c51f638ec642f
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: Rebels Freeze Bulldogs, Win Frozen Egg Bowl
Read More»
news-default1-old
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Prentiss county tournament
Read More»
﻿
More News»