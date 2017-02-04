Ole Miss Rallies On The Road To Defeat Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, TENN. (WCBI) — Five Rebels scored in double figures to rally Ole Miss (14-9, 5-5) past Vanderbilt, 81-74.

The Rebels had a poor first half offensively, shooting twenty-nine percent, but it was only a five point deficit at halftime.

Ole Miss would rally to the tune of a 54-point second half, shooting fifty-six percent from the field, and hitting seven of the nine total three pointers in the second half.

Deandre Burnett and Terrence Davis led the way for the Rebels with 17 points a piece, and it was yet another double-double performance for senior Sebastian Saiz, scoring 10 points along with 16 rebounds.

Ole Miss will take on Tennessee (13-10, 5-5) on Wednesday, February 8th, at The Pavilion at 5:30 P.M.