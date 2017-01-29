Ole Miss Snaps Four-Gaming Losing Streak, Downs Georgia At Home

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Four Ole Miss Rebels scored in double figures to defeat the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, 69-62.

The Rebels (14-8, 3-6) snapped a four-game losing streak with the victory.

Medinah Muhammad led all scorers for the Rebels with 19 points. Ole Miss trailed by eight at halftime, but outscored the Lady Bulldogs (10-11, 2-6) 25-7 in the third quarter to take command of the game.

Georgia’s Mackenzie Ingram, the sister of Ole Miss All-American tight end Evan Engram, led the way for the Lady Bulldogs with 19 points.

Ole Miss will now head to a week of off time before gearing up to face Florida (11-10, 2-6) on February 6th in Gainesville.