Ole Miss Wins First Road SEC Game Since February 2015

GAINESVILLE, FL (WCBI) — 22 points from Madinah Muhammad and a career-best 16 points from freshman Shelby Gibson helped guide Ole Miss to it’s first SEC road victory since February 19th, 2015.

The Rebels (15-8, 4-6) downed the Florida Gators (11-12, 2-8) 84-75 on the road.

Ole Miss led by just five point game with 2:06 remaining in the fourth quarter, but an Alissa Alston floater and five made free throws sealed the deal in crunch time for the Rebels.

Ole Miss will head home to take on LSU on Thursday, February 9th, and start a three-game home stand that will feature a rematch with #4 Mississippi State at The Pavilion on Sunday.

