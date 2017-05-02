One Dead In Monroe County Shooting

MONROE COUNTY (WCBI) – One man is jailed after a mid morning argument turns deadly in Monroe County.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says an ongoing feud between neighbors on Bethlehem Road escalated to  gunfire leaving one dead.    Cantrell says  William Paul Keys is in custody in connection with the shooter.   Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says the victim has been identified as 35 year old Jerad Smith of 60332 Bethlehem Road Greenwood Springs.  Gurley says he was called to the Bethlehem Road scene around 9:15 where he found the Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.  Gurley adds he will be taking the body to Pearl for an autopsy.

